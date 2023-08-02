Ward (Jimmy) Trobaugh, 92, went home to Jesus at his home in Concord, N.C. Jan. 25, 2023. Ward was a decorated veteran who served in Vietnam and spent 20 plus years on active duty.
Ward was born Feb. 5, 1931, in rural Mount Crawford, Va., to Ruby Trobaugh, his mother.
Ward was just 15 when he decided he wanted to join the Navy. While serving in the Vietnam war, Ward was based in Long Beach, Calif. He started his career in Seattle/Bremerton Naval base. During his time stateside, he met and fell for Marguerite Nielsen, whom he soon married.
Ward was stationed in Waukegan Naval base 1960-1963, where he was a Platoon Training Officer. The family returned to Long Beach Naval Base. He retired from the Navy in 1972.
After retirement, Ward started working at Holiday Inn, Long Beach, Calif. He was the food and beverage manager for many years.
When he wasn’t working, Ward had a passion for fishing, gardening, and NASCAR.
Ward was predeceased by his mother, Ruby, and many beloved aunts and uncles who helped raise him after his mother’s death when he was a young boy. He is survived by his five daughters, several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Dad, you are now at peace, but you will live on forever in our hearts. We love you so much. Grief is the truest evidence of love. And we should always be grateful in something to love, even if it means that we have to lose it.”
Exodus 23:20
“See, I am sending an angel ahead of you to guard you along the way and to bring you to the place I have prepared.”
