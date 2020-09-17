Warnie Lee Roach
Warnie Lee Roach, 78, of Elkton went to his heavenly home on Sept. 15, 2020. He left this earth surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Oct. 22. 1941, in Rockingham County. He was the son of the late Kelly and Bessie Pearl Williams Roach.
He proudly served in the Army and was stationed in Korea. He worked and retired from Packaging Corporation of America after 44 years of service. He was a member of Sandy Bottom Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Warnie enjoyed reading the Bible and planting his garden. He was a fan of Dale Earnhardt, the Indianapolis Colts, and the New York Yankees. His most favorite thing to do was spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 53 years, Betty Gooden Roach. He was the proud father of two daughters, Rita Meadows and husband, Jonathan (Bo), of Elkton and Tina Clary and husband, Ronald, of Shenandoah. He was a loving Grandad to Amber Shifflett and husband, Matthew, of Shenandoah and Jonathan Meadows and wife, Heather, of Elkton. He was an adored Paw-Paw and Grandpa to his great-grandchildren, Aiden, Abel, Lilly, and Sophie. He will be truly missed by his lazy cat Tiger, and his loyal buddy Levi.
Warnie was proud to be from a close, loving, and tight-knit family. He had four brothers including Junior Roach of Shenandoah, Freddy Roach (JoAnn) and Buddy Roach (Betty) of Elkton, and Gerry Roach of Farmville. He also had five sisters, including Margie Lam and Maxine Mowbray of Elkton, Lois Shifflett (Leon), June Shifflett (Herbert) and JoAnn Shifflett (Elwood) of Standardsville, Va. He also had many nieces and nephews, family members, and friends who will miss him dearly.
The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at the Elkton Pentecostal Church with Pastors Eddie Deane and Jordan Deane officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens near Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton.
The family would like to give a special thank you to his nurses, Barbara and Myra, for taking such good care of him.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
