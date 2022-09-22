Warren Frederick Hersh, 83, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born June 14, 1939, in Jersey Shore, Pa., and was a son of the late Merle and Adeline (Nichols) Hersh and grandson of Jennie Martha Nichols.
Warren served his country four years in the U.S. Navy receiving an honorable discharge in 1960. He retired from Frito Lay after many years of safe driving in 2002. Warren was an active member of McGaheysville United Methodist Church where he was also a member of the choir and the Friendship Sunday school class.
On June 11, 1986, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Danville, Pa., Warren and Donna Marie (Straub) Hersh were united in marriage.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, Donna, are his sister, Helen Beaver; his children, Mary Winter (Dale), of South Williamsport, Pa., Martin Hersh (Laura), of Bloomsburg, Pa., Leisa Robinson (Randy), of McGaheysville, Va., and Glenn Lemons (Honi) of Pinehurst, N.C.; seven grandchildren, Christopher Robinson, Johnathan Robinson, Brittney Calais, Jacob Lemons, John Winter, Daniel Winter, and Benjamin Winter; 11 great-grandchildren, Landon McDorman, Hailey Robinson, Ava Robinson, Nora Robinson, Liam Calais, Rachel Winter, Emilie Winter, Brianna Winter, Jaxon Winter, Mason Winter, and Justin Davey and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by four sisters, Yvonne, Alberta, Eva, and Alice.
Warren liked to play cards and games with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed vacations and holidays with his family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater, Va.
