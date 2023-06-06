Warren Miller ‘Doc’ Mathias
Warren Miller (Doc) Mathias, of New Market, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 4, 2023, five days before his 96th birthday. He was born June 9, 1927, in eastern Rockingham County, the son of the late Charles Oscar and Mabel Mowbray Mathias.
He was a graduate of Port Republic High School and a proud WWII veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Theatre.
In 1947, Doc and brother, Charles (Ed) launched Mathias Brothers, a custom farming business in New Market. Through the years, with the help of their brother, Johnny, the business expanded to include a feed mill and fertilizer plant. Farming was an equally important endeavor as the brothers owned and leased multiple farms in the New Market-Timberville area, concentrating on crop and Angus cattle production.
On May 22, 1948, he married June Raynes at Grace Memorial Episcopal Church at Lynnwood. Doc and June were high school sweethearts, separated during WWII, but rarely apart during their 72-year marriage. The couple settled in New Market where they raised three children and were faithful and active members of Manor Memorial United Methodist Church. Doc continued to attend his monthly Methodist Men’s meeting until April of this year when he made his final generous high bid of the group’s charity auction cake.
For as much as farming was Doc’s first love, his always constant love and devotion to June became more abundantly evident when her care became his life’s primary purpose. During her decline and following her death in 2020, Doc was able to find joy again by following the lives of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He went “visiting” on Fridays to see friends in local facilities, armed with candy bars. Occasionally, he would sneak from his children’s watchful eye and visit friends and relatives a bit further away from home. His friends should smile, knowing that Doc left this earth with his sense of humor intact.
Ever the farmer, Doc relished in harvesting God’s bounty from the earth. Whether it be buckets of tomatoes and cantaloupes from the garden or bushels of corn and soybean from the fields, he was always seeking a good yield. His greatest yield is the family he leaves behind—those who garnered him unwavering respect and love. Until his death, Doc had long been the last surviving member of his birth family, losing sister, Margaret; brothers, Ed, Jimmie, Johnny and three infant siblings through the years. He is survived by three children, Linda and husband, Don Driver, of Timberville, Chuck Mathias of Timberville and friend, Debbie Mason, and Donna and husband, Tom Linski, of New Market; seven grandchildren, Chad (Missy) Mathias, Ashley (Jasmine) Driver, Chris (Karena) Mathias, Anne Whitney (Kevin) Flint, Katelyn (Joshua) Carpenter, Kyle (Liz) Linski, Kelsey (Daniel) Sigala; 15 great-grandchildren and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Pastor Stephen Creech will conduct a celebration of life at Manor Memorial United Methodist Church on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends in Farrow Hall immediately following the service. Doc’s final resting place will be beside June in Emmanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery. Burial will be private.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared with the family at grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.