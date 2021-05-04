Watkin Earl Stott, 64, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Augusta Health. Earl was born Oct. 17, 1956, a son of the late Dorothy (Gomer) Buckley and Robert Lambert Sr.
He served in the U.S. Army and had worked for Wal-Mart as a nighttime manager.
Earl is survived by sons, Wesley Stott and wife, Breanna, and Brandon Stott; siblings, Edna Killion and husband, Jackie, Diane Sautter, Jane Tidwell, Dale Lambert and wife, Carol, Sharon Ankers, Joe Lambert, Robert Lambert and wife, Jennifer, Joan Key and husband, Daniel, Raymond Lambert, Shalla Knighting and husband, Aaron, Raymond Johnson, Theresa Smith and husband, Bobby, and Sandra Stott; grandchildren, Sylar, Karsen, and Dakota Stott; nephews, who stood by side in his final hours, Trevor Lambert and wife, Katie, and Joe Cox and girlfriend, Trivanna.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Robert H. Lambert Jr.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in Florida.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family, c/o Johnson Funeral Service, PO Box 41, Bridgewater, VA 22812 to aid in funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
