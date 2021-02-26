Wayne Allen Ford, 71, of Rockingham, Va., passed away Feb. 24, 2021, at his residence. He was born Aug. 29, 1949, in Rockingham County to the late Chester and Wilda Bergdoll Ford.
He worked as a custodian at JMU and was an active member of Garber’s Church of the Brethren. He enjoyed walking his dog, Lilly, at the park every day and was an Army veteran.
On Aug. 8, 1975, he married the former Janet Dove, who survives.
Also surviving are his dog, Lilly; a brother, Roger Ford and wife, Linda, of Broadway; a sister-in-law, Deana Spence and her husband, Greg, of Ruckersville; a brother-in-law, Tony Dove and his wife, Pam, of Ottobine; father-in-law, Alvin C. Dove of Harrisonburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pastors Walt Crull and Ken Dolan will conduct a funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Friends may view and sign the guestbook Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Beavers Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Bridgewater.
Memorial contributions may be made to Garbers Church of the Brethren, 1275 Garbers Church Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
