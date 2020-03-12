Wayne Edward Keister, 80, of Timberville, Va., passed away March 10, 2020, at Oak Lea of VMRC. He was born June 11, 1939, in Rockingham County, and was a son of the late Carl and Florene “Snooky” Burkholder Keister.
Wayne was a Ford/Lincoln certified master mechanic and worked for Bob Wade Auto World. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a member of Mount Olivet Church of the Brethren near Timberville and a member of Broadway-Timberville Ruritans.
On Aug. 31, 1958, he married the former Daisy Mae Rucker, who preceded him in death Aug. 25, 2017.
Surviving are one daughter, Phyllis Richards and husband, Randy, of New Market; one brother, Glen Keister of Manassas; three grandsons, Craig Richards, Brandon Keister and Bryce Keister; and one great-granddaughter, Riley Richards.
His son, Gary Wayne Keister, preceded him in death.
Pastor Victor Norris will conduct a memorial service 7 p.m. Friday at Mount Olivet Church of the Brethren. His body was cremated.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Olivet Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 534, Timberville, VA 22853.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
