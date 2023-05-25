Weldon “Wayne” Washington, 68, of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Washington was born Sept. 7, 1954, in Harrisonburg and was the son of Myrtle Joyce Botkin Washington and the late Warren William Washington.
Wayne served our country with the United States Navy on the U.S.S. Hancock during Vietnam. He previously worked for Pepsi and Blue Ridge Beverage (Miller Beer), later retiring from Orkin as a Pest Control Technician. He enjoyed golfing, going to the beach, attending auctions, and was a Matt Kenseth NASCAR fan.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Cindy Sue Runyon Washington; a son, Wesley Washington; a daughter, Laura Washington; a brother, Richard Washington; two sisters, Joyce Michael and Sandra Washington; five grandchildren, Nevaeh and Makalah Washington, and Christian, Jacob and Mia Johnson; a special sister-in-law, Brenda Buchanan and her late husband, Butch, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Wayne Wright officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
