Wilbur (Bill, Billy) J. Long left his earthly life June 30, 2023, for his heavenly life in the Kingdom of God.
Bill was born July 23, 1932, in Briery Branch, Va. to Loreen Suvilla Long. He was raised by his grandmother, Sarah Ann Wenger Long, whom he called "Mom."
He was introduced to heavy equipment by his Uncle Pete, William P. Long, and began his working career on a bulldozer at the age of 14, when he cleared land on the mountain and built a road. Heavy equipment was literally an extension of his body as he could build roads and clear land by feel and sight. Most of his working life was spent with J.F. Allen Company, beginning as a heavy equipment operator who worked on Interstate 81 in the area. He considered the owner, John Allen, to be like the father he did not have the opportunity to experience. In the later years he worked for the son, John, Jr., as the General Manager of the quarry and block plant in Elkins, W.Va. He enjoyed work and his coworkers, whom he encouraged in being and giving their best.
He was a member of the Rotary club in Elkins and Harrisonburg and served a term as President for both, as well as serving on various boards and clubs. In 1995, he worked the last 14 years of his career working for C.S. Mundy Quarries as a special projects consultant until he retired at the age of 78. In his retirement, he worked for Martin's grocery as a bagger and enjoyed his time with fellow employees and customers. He enjoyed people and sharing stories and forged friendships wherever he was planted.
In his youth, his passion was baseball. His grandfather donated land and created a baseball field for him to play. He played in the RCBL for Briery Branch as a pitcher and first baseman, as well as the Monrovia Merchants in California. He also played in a church league. Sports were always a part of his life. He enjoyed bowling in a league for many years. He also enjoyed trout fishing. In his late 50s, he started playing golf, which he enjoyed walking very regularly until he was 89. He had a very competitive spirit that he shared with his children and grandchildren, never "letting" anyone win. He enjoyed carpentry and if you were a friend or an acquaintance it is highly likely you received your name in wood from him.
He served in Korea in 1953 and 1954. When he returned, he began working with his uncle in California, which is where he met his beloved, Ann Church. They were married June 9, 1956, six weeks after meeting, in his Aunt Hilma and Uncle Pete's home in Monrovia, Calif. In 1957, he brought her to Virginia to live in Briery Branch; the first place he took her was Reddish Knob to show her the beauty of the Valley. The most important lesson he impressed upon his children and grandchildren was to choose a vocation you enjoyed that would not be like work, which he lived. He enjoyed spending time on the golf course with his buddies and time with his family celebrating life events and holidays. He was very devoted to his family.
His beloved of 65 years, Ann Sherry Church Long, predeceased him in 2021. In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by two brothers, Franklin Long and Terry Long. He is survived by a son, Wilbur John "Billy" Long of Garwood, N.J.; daughters, Sarah Long of Harrisonburg, Va. and Sherry (Chip) Felker of Scottsville, Va.; three grandchildren, for whom he is known as Papa, Corbin (Kim) Felker of Virginia Beach, Va., Travis (Elizabeth) Felker of Lynchburg, Va., and Morgan (Logan) Dudley of Palmyra, Va.; and great-grandchildren, Lydia and Bear Felker; Rylie, Kyper, Elliot, and Makenna Dudley.
The family would like to thank all who have prayed and cared for and blessed him. Anna, Beth, Leigh, and Wendy from First Choice Hospice. Betty Dove, Martha Lee, Debbie Munson, Tim Munson, Ruth Stump, Sue Cave, along with family members who served as caregivers. Kevin Daggett and John Jantzi as pastors and spiritual guides.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 14, 2023, from 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, July 15, at 2:00 p.m. at Dayton Church of the Brethren with Pastor Kevin Daggett officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Dayton Church of the Brethren.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
