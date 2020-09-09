William Arjerney Good
William Arjerney Good died at his residence at Broadway, Va., on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. He was born Oct. 29, 1926, and was the son of the late George Washington and Edith Price Good. William, known to most as Bill, was 93 years old.
He was most proud of his service in the United States Army during World War II. He served in Austria with the 505 and 796 Military Police Battalions. His unit provided protection for Mark Clark, who at the age of 48, became the youngest American officer to be promoted to the rank of four star General. Bill loved to tell the stories about his days in Vienna and up until the day before he died, he wore a World War II cap.
Bill was a skilled carpenter and brick mason and retired at an early age as foreman for Central Valley Construction in New Market. He was an avid historian and devoted 30 years to research that culminated in publishing his book: Shadowed By The Massanutten. He was the author of many smaller history books on New Market, Timberville, and the Civil War in the area. When he was 83, he compiled his final book, Slavery-When People Were Sold As Chattel for the Long’s Chapel Preservation Society. He was also one of the first contributors of information to the Plains District Memorial Museum in Timberville. He was a member of Mountain Valley United Methodist Church.
On Feb. 14, 1948, he married Dorothy Phillips Good, who survives. They celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in 2020.
Also surviving are daughters, Wilda Wine, of Broadway, Jo Ann Simmers, of Scottsville, and Sandra Rogers, of Rockingham.
Bill, a proud grandfather, leaves behind eight grandchildren, Ronald Whetzel, Brian Simmers, Robert Simmers, all of Scottsville, Renee Whetzel, of Timberville, Guy Wine, of Cocoa Beach, Fla., Wendy Wine, of Broadway, Travis Rogers, of Broadway, and Rebekah Rogers, of Mount Jackson.
Also surviving are 16 great-grandchildren, Briana Fulk, of Grottoes, Dalton Fulk, of Broadway, Jared Wine, of Derwood, Md., Raven Rogers, of Mount Jackson, Tyler Rogers, of Fulks Run, Jaelyn and Brayden Rogers, of Broadway, Kimberly Workman, of Fulks Run, Krystal Lantz Glasgow, of Kentucky, Aaron Fitzgerald, Shannon Gough, Logan Whetzel, Sara Makenzie Whetzel, Brandon Simmers, Hope Simmers, and Nathan Simmers, all of Scottsville.
Bill was also blessed with nine great-great-grandchildren, Makenzie Delawder, Jolene and Jaelyn Lincoln, all of Timberville, Zayden Fitzgerald, Jayce and Vanden Gough, all of Scottsville, Madelyn Ritchie, of Grottoes, Teagan Rogers, of Fulks Run, and Cire Workman, of Fulks Run.
Bill is also survived by a sister, Rachel Middleton, and a brother, Weldon Good.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, and a son, William Good; siblings, Tiny Prater, Leon Good, Elenora Kipps; great-granddaughter, Syrena Melissa Delawder; and son-in-law, Charles Raymond Simmers.
Pastor Eduardo Carillo will conduct a graveside service Thursday at 11 a.m. at Mountain Valley Cemetery.
Friends may view and sign a guestbook on Wednesday (today) from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Facial coverings and social distancing are strongly encouraged, per CDC guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815, Mountain Valley United Methodist Church, 11583 Mountain Valley Road, Rockingham, VA 22802, or Plains District Memorial Museum, P.O. Box 601, Timberville, VA 22853.
The family would like to thank Sentara Hospice, Veterans Administration, and caregivers, Kimberly Workman, Wendy Wine, and Larry Fulk. Without them, Dad’s wishes of remaining at home could not have been carried out.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.