William Arthur “Bill” Wood, 91, of Lost City, W.Va., passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born Oct. 6, 1929, in Lost River, W.Va., he was the son of the late J. Ward Wood and Myrtle Webster Wood.
He was a graduate of Mathias High School, Class of 1948 and attended WVU. He served in the U.S. Marines from 1951-1953. He was a member of Ivanhoe Presbyterian Church. He had served as President of the Potomac Highland Guild, Justice of the Peace Magistrate, Chairman of Hardy Co. Democrat Executive Committee, and on the Board of Directors for Hardy Telecommunications as well as being a member of the Moorefield Lions Club, Ruritan Club and a 4-H Leader. He was a Brother of Kappa Alpha Order where he was a member of the Court of Honor and a recipient of the Knight Commander’s Accolade.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edna W. Wood, on March 30, 2018; a daughter, Robin Stultz; and brothers, John W. Wood, Harlin Wood and infant brother, Jonathon Wood.
He is survived by a son-in-law, Robert Stultz of Weston, W.Va.; granddaughter, Amelia Wagner (Nick) of Coalton, W.Va.; a foster daughter, Tracy Perdue and great-grandchildren, Morgan and Jeb Wagner.
The funeral will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker W.Va., with The Rev. Joel Thornton officiating. Interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Lost City, W.Va.
The family will receive friends Friday 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
