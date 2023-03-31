William Bradford Carper Sr. (Bill) was called to his home in Heaven on March 27, 2023. He passed away peacefully at home with family by his side.
Bill was born Sept. 2, 1925, to parents, William and Effie Alva Acord Carper in Staunton, Va.
His wife of 75 years, Phyllis W. Carper, preceded him in death in December 2020.
He is survived by their two daughters, Geralene C. Pryor (Jim) and Ann E.C. Homan (George); son, William B. Carper Jr. (Barbara); five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Bill was also preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert W. Carper.
Bill proudly served in the United States Navy during WWII. He enlisted at age 17 after obtaining his father’s permission and signature. He was a Radio Airman assigned to the South Pacific Theater.
After returning from naval service, Bill had a thirty-eight-year career with Dominion Energy in line construction and maintenance.
Over the years, Bill enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, and spent many hours stomping through the mountains surrounding Rockingham and Augusta counties.
The family will hold a private funeral.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Hahn Cancer Center at Sentara RMH.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
