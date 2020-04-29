William “Bill” Durand Trout, 84, of Rockingham, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Trout was born Dec. 15, 1935, in Roanoke, Va., and was a son of the late Valery Jones and Gene Durand Trout. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James Taylor Trout and Valery Trout Jr.
At the age of 16, Bill helped to support his family while working to graduate from Jefferson High School in Roanoke. He went on to continue in education at Virginia Tech. Since he deeply loved his country, he joined the Marines to serve his country and later was honorably discharged.
Bill was a hardworking man and he started his career with Holiday Inns of America. He owned and operated over 10 local restaurants including I-Hop franchises. He started the first buffet-style restaurant in Harrisonburg. He loved flying his airplane, doing yard work and tending to his flowers, decorating for the holidays, was a member of Kiwanis for over 50 years, Elks Club and was supportive of Shriners. He was a devoted family man, loved his dogs, and was always helping the underdog by giving people opportunities who needed help.
He is survived by his wife, Claudette Johnson Trout; sons, Jim Trout, Randy Trout and wife, Lisa, of Mount Crawford, Mike Gantt and wife, Kathleen, of Quicksburg, and Barry Gantt and wife, Robin, of Dayton; daughter, Melinda See and husband, Mike, of Rockingham; brothers, Geoffrey Trout of Bowie, Md., and David Trout of Tysons Corner; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and his devoted canine companion, Sadie.
A private graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Minister Elliott Asbury officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rett Syndrome Foundation, 4600 Devitt Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45246.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
