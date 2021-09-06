William “Bill” Franklin Biller, 84, of Timberville, died Sept. 2, 2021, at his residence. He was born June 28, 1937, in Rockingham County, and was the son of the late Leo and Pauline Mathias Biller.
Bill retired after 41 years from Cisco Foods as a delivery man. He was a U.S. Army veteran and loved to hunt and fish.
In 1970, he married the former Ella Ruth Souder, who survives.
Also surviving are daughters, Crystal Biller of Timberville and Marsha Padilla of Mount Crawford; son, Roger Stover of Linville; stepson, Phillip “Flip” Phillips of Broadway; sisters, Mary Lee Dean and Helen Fox, both of Harrisonburg; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by five siblings.
Pastor Glen Turner will conduct a memorial service 3 p.m. Friday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway.
His body was cremated.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.