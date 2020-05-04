William ‘Bill’ Howard Simmons
William “Bill” Howard Simmons, 91, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., resident of White Birch Community in Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. Bill was born in Sugar Grove, W.Va., on Sept. 18, 1928, a son of the late Cora (Bodkin) and Solomon Roy Simmons.
He retired from the West Virginia Dept. of Highways and was a lifetime member of Crummett Run Church of the Brethren in Sugar Grove. He served in the U.S. Army.
On Sept. 23, 1961, he was united in marriage to Linda (Wright) Simmons, who preceded him in death on Oct. 12, 2008.
Bill is survived by a daughter, Kathy Lambert and husband, Mark, of Bridgewater; granddaughter, Paige Lambert of Bridgewater; brothers, Vernon Simmons and wife, Cleo, of Staunton, and Hobert Simmons and wife, Maxine, of Romney, W.Va.; sister-in-law, Deloris Simmons of Franklin, W.Va.; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Charley and Virginia Bates of Sugar Grove, W.Va., Mrs. Cecil Nancy Bradfield of Bridgewater and Carlyle Whitelow of Bridgewater.
He is also preceded in death by brothers, Oather, Gilbert, and Alvin Simmons.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater anytime Monday, May 4, 2020, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to sign the guest register. The casket will be open. A private graveside service will be held at Crummett Run Cemetery in Sugar Grove, W.Va.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Rescue Squad, PO Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812 and/or White Birch Community Activity Fund, 847 Oakwood Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
The family would like to thank the staff of White Birch Community for their care and compassion while Bill was a resident.
