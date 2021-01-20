William ‘Brooks’ Corley Jr.
William “Brooks” Corley Jr., 77, passed away at his home in Harrisonburg, Va., on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Brooks was born on Jan. 31, 1943, in San Marcos, Texas to Brooks and Anna Katherine (Smith) Corley.
Brooks graduated from Lockhart High School in 1961 and attended Texas A&l (now Texas A&M, Kingsville) for two years before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps in May 1964.
Brooks served the Marines in the enlisted ranks of Private thru Staff Sergeant before being commissioned as an officer, retiring after 29 years of service as a Lieutenant Colonel. He served two tours in Vietnam.
After retiring from the Marine Corps, Brooks served as the National Executive Director of the Marine Corps League for 10 years.
Outside the Marine Corps, Brooks served his community as a member of the Knights of Columbus, ultimately as the Grand Knight of the John Paul I Council and as the Faithful Navigator of his local Assembly.
Brooks married Patricia (Pat) Ann Kowalski of Philadelphia in September 1968 and had 52 joyous years together.
Brooks is survived by his wife, Pat; their children, Bill and Rene, and three grandchildren, Alexis, John and Mars.
Services will be held on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg, Va. The viewing will be from 11 a.m. to Noon, followed by Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 220 Zan Road, Charlottesville, VA 22901 or Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.