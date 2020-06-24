William Clyde “Bill” Bost, 82, a resident of Broadway, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at his home. Mr. Bost was born May 21, 1938, in D.C., and was a son of the late William Guy and Nancy (Bustle) Lucile Bost.
He served in the United States Army. He owned and operated Bost Heating and Air. He was a member of the Eagles and an avid NASCAR fan. He was a member of Victory Fellowship Church in Dayton.
Surviving are his longtime companion, Sandra “Faye” Price; a daughter, Bonnie Lynn Detrich; stepchildren, Lisa M. Myers, Donnie W. Price and Hensel L. Price; two siblings, Nancy Menefee and Gerald Bost; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a special great-granddaughter, Alexis Myers, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Bost was preceded in death by a sister, Doris “Pam” Dove.
At his request, the body was cremated and there will be a memorial service announced at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
