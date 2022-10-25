William “Carlton” Banks, 70, of Harrisonburg, passed away at his residence on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Carlton, the son of the late Elmer “Cornell” and Esther Ray Banks, was born Jan. 27, 1952.
He received his education in Harrisonburg, attending Lucy Simms School, graduating from Harrisonburg High School and went on to attend Eastern Mennonite College.
Carlton was a member of the John Wesley United Methodist Church and served on many district and local boards and committees.
Carlton proudly served and retired from the U.S. Army after 22 years of service.
In addition to his wife, Shelia Washington Banks, left to cherish his memories are his son, Justin Banks (Dana); daughter, Tia Banks (Sterling); two sisters, Patricia “Mike” Smith and Felicia Thomas; a brother, Cornell “Con” Banks (Alison); five grandchildren, Cole and Nolan Henry, Olivia and Sterling Banks and Langston Bronson; his godson, Immanuel Sutherland II; his best friend, Calvin Williams and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Interment to follow at Newtown Cemetery in Harrisonburg.
A visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Roberta Webb Child Care Center, 400 Kelley St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be sent to the family at kygers.com.
