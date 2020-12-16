William Edward ‘Bill’ Litzenberg Sr.
CHURCHVILLE — William Edward “Bill” Litzenberg, Sr., 76, of 207 Whiskey Creek Road, died Saturday (Dec. 12, 2020) in Augusta Health.
Born June 14, 1944 in Toledo, Ohio, he was a son of Charles Franklin and Olivia Ruth (Collins) Litzenberg.
Bill was a U. S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and a member of Joyful Sound Church. He was employed as an outside salesman for Atkins Napa Stores and thoroughly enjoyed serving store locations in Staunton, Waynesboro and Harrisonburg. He treasured time spent with family, especially his dear grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Paul Albert Litzenberg, and a grandson, Justin Scott Harris.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Vicki Marie (Fitch) Litzenberg; four children, Charles Lee Litzenberg and wife, Donna, of Staunton, Jodi Leigh Fitzgerald and husband, Gregg, of Craigsville, Christine Marie Harris and husband, Mark, of Crimora, and William Edward Litzenberg, Jr. and wife, Carrie, of North Carolina; a sister, Marianne Brown and husband, Doyle, of Kennesaw, Ga.; six grandchildren, Jeremy Fitzgerald, Brittany Litzenberg, Brandon Litzenberg, Stacy Harris, Anna Harris and Donald Litzenberg, and one great-granddaughter, Addalynn Herrington.
A private graveside service will be held in Forest Chapel Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Crimora, officiated by Pastor Michael Herring.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial & Honor Program, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.
Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be made do the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.
