William Franklin Sellers Sr., 83, of Elkton, peacefully passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at his home with family by his side. Born in Elkton on June 29, 1939, he was the son of the late Clarence H. and Julia P. Sellers.
On Nov. 12, 1960, he married Eleanor Marguerite (Wampler) Sellers, whom he faithfully loved for their 60 year marriage. She preceded him in death on June 3, 2021. He was also preceded in death by siblings, Thomas Sellers, Betty McDaniel, and Shelby Wood.
Mr. Sellers is survived by son, William F. Sellers Jr. and wife, Donna; daughter, Rebecca Hawkins and husband, David; grandchildren, Evan Sellers, Ethan Sellers and girlfriend, Katelynn Morris, Danielle Fix and husband, Ryan, Madison Hawkins and fiancé, Brodi Hummel; great-grandson, Kaysen Hummel; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He proudly served overseas in the United States Army for three years before returning home in 1960 to begin working. Bill retired from Reynolds Metal Company after 37 years in April of 1998. He was a proud member of the union and held many notable positions over the years.
Since retirement, he greatly enjoyed traveling with family and friends. Frank took pride in living his entire life on his family’s home place and found great joy in riding through the woodland, working in the garden and farming. He always enjoyed reading about his family’s history and telling the stories of his many travels through Europe. Until November, Frank took his daily rides around Elkton to catch up with friends and family and enjoy his Old Milwaukee (which, per Frank, can be enjoyed at any temperature).
Even as his health declined in previous months, he continued to hold on to hope and live each day to the fullest.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, with Chaplain Bradley Long officiating. Burial to follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday at Kyger Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. Family and friends may also visit the Sellers’ home at any time.
Many thanks to special caregiver Cindy Wood and the wonderful nurses and aides of Gentiva Hospice.
