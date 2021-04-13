It is with great sadness we mark the passing of William Kenneth Gangwer, steadfast husband, loving father and adored granddaddy.
Bill was born in Clover Hill, Va., on May 29, 1927, to Leroy Kinser and Opal (Stedcke) Gangwer. He lived with his parents until the death of his mother at age 5. From that time forward he was raised by foster parents, Bertha and Raymond Newman.
Bill attended school in Rockingham County. In 1945, he joined the Merchant Marines and served his country for a brief time. He was employed in textiles most of his career, including Celanese, Angier Knitting, Wedgewood, and Shickle’s Machine Shop.
In 1948, he married Betty Jane Ritchie, who survives. Together, Bill and Betty raised four children, John Gangwer (Kathy), Susan Meadows (Carl), Cindy Gangwer and Tom Gangwer. Their grandchildren are Sarah Meadows, Will Gangwer (Keisha), Tim Meadows and Mary-Hope Vass. Bill was a great-granddaddy to six, Reice, Vera, Harper, Grant, Finleigh and Kaisen. He was the last sibling of his family, and is survived by a foster sister, Carolyn Davis; in-laws, Helen Gangwer, Dave and Sue Ritchie, Sam and Donna Ritchie, Dan and Alta Ritchie, and Irvin Zimmerman. He is also survived by a host of beloved nieces and nephews and treasured friends.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sisters, Mildred (Neil) Ryder and Mary Ellen (Ben) Stanley; his brothers, Robert Gangwer, Edwin Gangwer, James (Sue) Gangwer and Paul Gangwer; a sister-in-law, Peggy Zimmerman; and brother-in-law, Roger Davis.
Bill served his family, church and community with a generous heart. He was a member of Clover Hill Ruritians and Clover Hill United Methodist Church where he served in different capacities. Bill was a gifted mechanic and his skills were often sought after by family, friends, and neighbors. He was well known for his chicken BBQ and used his “recipe” and talent to assist in endless fund raisers for church and local organizations. Bill was happiest serving others. He was also an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, to sign the guest register and pay their respects.
The Rev. Sarah Bailey and The Rev. Rob Hoskins will conduct a graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, April 16, at Clover Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clover Hill UMC, 3457 Fulton School Road, Dayton, VA 22821 and/or Clover Hill Rescue Squad, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.