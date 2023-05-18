William Lee ‘Bill’ Diehl
William Lee “Bill” Diehl, 83, of Port Republic, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at his residence.
Mr. Diehl was born Dec. 8, 1939, in Rockingham County, and was a son of the late Melvin Clark and Edna Arlene (Simmers) Diehl.
After graduating from Montevideo High School, Mr. Diehl attended Madison College. Bill served in the Army National Guard from 1962 until 1967. He retired from DuPont after 38 years as a maintenance supervisor. Mr. Diehl was a lifelong member of the Mill Creek Church of the Brethren. He was also a member of the Dayton American Legion Post No. 27 and the Cross Keys/Mill Creek Ruritan Club. Bill enjoyed bowling and playing golf.
On June 25, 1961, he married the former Nancy Elizabeth Eye, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Diehl is survived by his children, Darryll Diehl and wife, Cindy, Dana Burtner and husband, Dan, and Sherry Nelson and husband, Olin; sister, Phyllis Hensley; brothers, Kenneth Diehl and wife, Delores, and Meredith Diehl; grandchildren, Travis Nelson, Katie Nelson, Marcus Diehl and wife, Krista, Trent Diehl and wife, Alexandra, Nathaniel Morris and fiancé, Mariah Novotne, and Shelby Morris; and his great-grandchildren, Luke, Lane, Virginia, and Mildred.
A graveside service with Military Rites by the Dayton American Legion Post No. 27 will be held Sunday May 21, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Glenn Bollinger officiating
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Mill Creek Church of the Brethren. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to the Dayton American Legion Post No. 27, P.O. Box 271, Dayton, VA 22821.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
