William Lee Dean, 79, of Catlett, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn V. Dean; a son, Michael L. Dean and wife, Denise, of Warrenton; three daughters, Lisa M. Sherrill of Warrenton, Sherri A. Andrade of Catlett and Jannifer L. Dean of Bealeton; a sister, Lois Pitsenbarger of Harrisonburg, Va.; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
William was a member of the Warrenton Bible Fellowship Church. He served in the United States Marine Corp., was on the Harrisonburg Police Force, was a licensed horse trainer, and worked as a brick layer for over 50 years. Later in his career he was trained in the HVAC trade and became CFC certified at the age of 68. William was preceded in death by his son, William, in 2019. He loved the Lord, his family, and his country.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a limited family funeral service will be held at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, Va., on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be expressed to William’s family at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.