William Lester “Bill” Kibler, 81, of Shenandoah, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Kibler was born Nov. 19, 1940, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the son of and the last surviving child of the late Samuel Ford and Anna Mae Baker Kibler.
Bill served our country with the United States Navy from 1959-1965. He was a lifetime resident of the Shenandoah Valley and was employed as a truck driver with I D McCarry Inc. Mail Trucking Company in Harrisonburg. He was a member of the Shenandoah Moose Lodge No. 2176 and Shenandoah VFW Post 8613 Avis O. Comer. Bill loved the outdoors, being with his family, woodworking, fixing up his house and his cats, Miss Kitty and George.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Comer Kibler; a son, Jeffrey Ray Kibler and wife, Penny, of Mint Springs, Va.; a daughter, Kelly Gochenour and husband, Archie, of Shenandoah; a special nephew, Richard Southers; as well as his two cats.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby and Sammy Kibler, and seven sisters, Mary Grandle, Nellie Knight, Shirley Jarrels, Patsy Morris, Glenna Halterman, Treva Bowman and Anna Lee Kibler Branner.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Teddy Cave officiating. Interment will follow at George Comer Cemetery in the Fleeburg area of Shenandoah.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
