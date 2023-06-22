William McNeel "Mack" Rittenhouse, 88, of Grottoes, Va. passed on to his heavenly home on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Augusta Medical Center.
Born Aug. 26, 1934, at UVA Medical Center, Mack was the oldest of three children of the late William Everette and Rosa "Elza" Duncan Rittenhouse.
He lived his early years in the Afton area. On May 20, 1955, he was united in marriage to Gloria (Coleman) Rittenhouse, who survives. They shared 68 wonderful years together living in the Harriston area of Grottoes.
He loved and cherished Jesus, family, and friends. He was a member of South River Fellowship (formerly Harriston United Methodist Church) where he served as a trustee. He enjoyed life to the fullest and loved to take bus trips with his wife, play chicken foot, attend sporting and celebration events with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed apple-butter making, hunting, and doing yard work. He was an avid gardener and especially enjoyed sharing his many vegetables with family and friends.
Mack was very proud of his country and served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Genicom/General Electric in Waynesboro, Va. on March 23, 1993.
Survivors include his sons, Coley Rittenhouse (Wanda), Dallas Rittenhouse (Sherri), and daughter, Tracey Moyer (Richard), all of Grottoes. He was "Paw Paw" to eight grandchildren, Amanda Lucian (Steve), Emily Holloway (Andrew), Amy Barnhart (Jamey), Chris Moyer (Laura), Holly Moyer (Daniel), Natalie Wheeler (Chad), Heather Thomas (Justin) and Cole Moyer (Cedrice). He was also "Paw Paw" to nine great-grandchildren, Hunter and Landon Barnhart; Delanee Holloway; Kaitlyn, Samuel, Oliver, and Amelia Moyer; Jordan Sprouse; and Aria Thomas.
He is survived by his sister, Frances Whitmire of Harrisonburg; his brother, Robert "Bobby" Rittenhouse (Bessie) of Afton; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Rosa "Elza" Rittenhouse and his parents-in-law, John and Ruby Coleman.
The family will receive friends Friday, June 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Service located at 201 Dogwood Ave., Grottoes, Va. or at his home any time.
A celebration of his life will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 24, also at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Grottoes Volunteer Fire Dept. or Grottoes Rescue Squad.
