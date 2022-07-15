William Stephen Keplinger, 89, of Bridgewater, Va., died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the Bridgewater Home.
He was born Sept. 7, 1932, to the late William Newton and Bernice Anna (Brown) Keplinger.
Steve was an electron microscopy specialist for Phillips Electronics. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict. He enjoyed photography and archaeology. In recent years, he was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Harrisonburg as well as the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren.
Steve was united in marriage on Feb. 16, 1952, to Elizabeth Ann (Ruppert) Keplinger, who preceded him in death Feb. 19, 1992. On Jan. 31, 2004, he married Nancy (Mathews) Keplinger, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Nancy, he is survived by his children, The Rev. Steve Keplinger of Tucson, Ariz., Phyllis Barrineau of Norfolk, Va., Constance "Connie" Keplinger of Weyers Cave, Va., and Chuck Keplinger of Harrisonburg, Va.; stepchildren, Beth Crambie of Lewisburg, Pa., William Still of Waynesboro, Va., Linda Mader of Cresco, Pa., and David Still of Upper Marlboro, Md.; a brother, Donald Keplinger, of Baltimore, Md.; 13 grandchildren; five great- grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service celebrating Steve's life will be held July 30, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Lantz Chapel, Bridgewater Retirement Community, 302 N. Second St., Bridgewater, Va., with his son, The Rev. Steve Keplinger, officiating. A reception will follow the Celebration of Life. The service will also be available for viewing on July 31 at www.johnsonfs.com for those who cannot be present.
The committal will take place at Rosedale Cemetery, 917 Cemetery Road, Martinsburg, W.Va. at 3 p.m. the same day, July 30. Everyone is invited to the Celebration of Life and the Committal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bridgewater Healthcare Foundation or the Alzheimer's Association.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
