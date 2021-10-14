William Stewart Walker, 100, a resident of Bridgewater, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Mr. Walker was born on Oct. 21, 1920, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and was the son of Platt Bayless Jr., and Grace Isabelle Stewart Walker.
Bill led an exciting young life. After high school, he hitch-hiked to New York City with $2.00 in his pocket, working his way along. Next he "rode the rails" back across the country, working the harvest with his brother, ending up in California, and worked a time for the Merchant Marine. In July of 1942, he enlisted in the Army, was a radio operator in several locations in the South Pacific, and was honorably discharged in December, 1945. Bill settled down when he married the love of his life, Shirley Carlson Walker, in 1947, and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in electrical engineering. His great interests in life were his work for the DuPont Company in Wilmington, Delaware, from which he retired at age 70, but mostly spending every spare minute with his family. Bill loved helping people, and was a wise and gentle soul. He will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, in 2001, his second wife, Carol Vargas Walker, his son, Steve Walker, and a grandson, Gregory Rohrer.
Surviving are his children, Wendy Rohrer (Dennis) and Michael Walker (Julie); Steve's former wife and friend, Cheryl Zehr Walker; grandchildren, Todd Bloomquist Rohrer (Abbie), Jesse Rohrer (Megan), Kate Zehr Walker, and Emily Zehr Walker; great-grandchildren, Fiona and Nils Rohrer, and Lucy and Ian Rohrer.
The family wishes to extend a very special thanks to Bill's final precious "family," the loving staff of Joy House at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Home, Inc., 302 North Second St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
