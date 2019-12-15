Wilson Carlyle Rader

Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 80%.