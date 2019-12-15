Wilson Carlyle Rader
Wilson Carlyle Rader, aka Bill/Billy, aka “Mr. Magnificent”, passed away at home Saturday, Dec. 14, surrounded by family. He was 75. Bill was a lifelong resident of Rockingham County, and following high school he enlisted in the Air Force. After four years of serving his country, he returned home and soon met his devoted wife of 49 years, Julia Kramer, while working for Automatic Electric Company. Bill is survived by Julia; his sister, Camilla; four children: Wilson Carlyle II, Cynthia (Ross), Doreen (Kirk), and Jaclyn; seven grandchildren: Alex, Bennett, Erik, Katherine, Connor, Leah, Juliet; and a multitude of friends.
Bill was a very proud and dedicated worker who spent seven days a week at his shop, Blue Sky Radiator and Electrical, which he managed and co-owned with Woody Halterman. For 23 years he worked alongside Steve Miller, although he had been working in the radiator repair field for 22 years prior. Along with the shop, he briefly owned Beau Geste Seafood and maintained the family farm in Dayton, where for several years he cared for the buffalo (hence sometimes acquiring the nickname “Buffalo Bill”). He always put 100 peercent into his work and valued quality and integrity over quantity.
Bill loved spending time in the shop talking with his many friends and customers. You could always count on him for a sarcastic comeback or witty quip. He will always be remembered as the person his friends could turn to for a helping hand and engaging conversation, and will surely be remembered for his handlebar mustache! He was a lover of anything novelty and had many interests over the years: fine cars, helicopters, hard-to-find spirits, and unusual crafts such as custom knives. He had a curious and inquisitive mind and enjoyed discovering how things worked. After work he enjoyed coming home and watching the Weather or History Channel while sitting with his two cats.
A private burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Cedar Run Church of the Brethren. A memorial gathering will be held that evening at Kyger Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Clover Hill or Singers Glen Rescue Squads.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
