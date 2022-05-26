Wilson Leroy Mowbray, 84, of Elkton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Leroy (as he was widely known) was born on Feb. 6, 1938, and was the son of the late Charles Wilson and Arbutus Pearl Mowbray.
Leroy served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956-1960. He loved to travel, especially during his time spent in Alaska, while he was in the service, and while living in California for 14.5 years. Leroy enjoyed being outside, working in his garden and surrounding himself with nature’s beauty. He was a retired ironworker and often talked of walking on high steel beams 30 plus stories off the ground, and loved sharing fond memories of his family growing up and the love for his grandmother, Elsie.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jeannette Barbara Mowbray; a son, Bobby Breeden; a stepson, Norman Corbin (Heather); Brandy Webb, whom he considered a daughter; three grandchildren, Katrice Corbin, Kayla Corbin and Dekay Corbin; four brothers, Donnie Mowbray (Delores-deceased), Lenard Mowbray (Sharon), Jerry Mowbray and Keith Mowbray (Judy) as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Connie Mowbray Lam.
The funeral service will be conducted at The Upper Room Church on Saturday, May 28, 2022, with visitation at 12 p.m. and the funeral service at 2 p.m. with Pastor Barbara Hensley officiating. Interment will be at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton following the funeral service.
Funeral services are with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flower arrangements (potted plants welcome), memorial contributions may be made in his memory to The Upper Room Church, PO Box 6, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
