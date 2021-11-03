Wilton Bruce Thomas
Lt. Col. Chaplain USAF, Wilton Bruce Thomas, age 90, of Broadway, Va. went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sept. 30, 2021.
Wilton was born April 30, 1931, son of Andrew J. and Eunice Thomas, grandson of Mr. and Mrs. George B. Turner and Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Thomas.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Helen Thomas (daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles and Ollie Fulk); his son, Quinton Bruce Thomas, both of Broadway; goddaughter, DeEtte Coleman-Jones of Luray, Va.; and a host of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by a son, George Brinton Thomas; and a sister Jane Dove.
Wilton graduated from Shenandoah College, James Madison College with a B.A, and United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio with a Masters in Divinity in 1955.
In 1956, he went to Cherryvale Mission in Staunton, Va. Within two years he organized and built the church with 75 members. The worship and Sunday School were both held in the parsonage during the time of construction.
He served in churches in Ohio and West Virginia. He served 45 years in the Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church.
He served USAF as a United Methodist Chaplain with tours to Taiwan, Italy, and Japan. He also served as a Chaplain at the Wilford Hall Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas. After 20 years of active duty, Wilton retired in 1987.
Lt. Col. Wilton B. Thomas will be buried with full military honors at Trissels Mennonite Cemetery, Broadway, Va., Nov. 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service at Sunset Drive United Methodist Church, Broadway, with The Rev. Tom Murphy and The Rev. Eric Wetzel presiding.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local food bank or Salvation Army.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the doctors and staff at Sentara RMH of Harrisonburg, Va.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
