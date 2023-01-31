Zane Russell "Rusty" Bowman Jr., 76, of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at his home.
He was born Nov. 9, 1946, and was the son of the late Zane Russell Bowman Sr. and Shirley (McCabe) Bowman.
He served his country for two tours in the Vietnam War.
After serving in the Army, he worked in sales in Charlottesville. He then returned to the Shenandoah Valley to earn his Associate's degree in electrical engineering. Rusty was a film videographer and editor for two television stations, then became a producer and ultimately executive director. He also owned and operated a custom van shop in Harrisonburg; and won a national award for van customization. He spent several years owning his own construction corporation.
Rusty loved music and played guitar and upright bass. Many summer weekends were spent camping and playing music with friends and their families. In addition, he was an avid car enthusiast; owning 128 different vehicles in his lifetime. Often he would enjoy driving his classic Corvette in local parades. He also enjoyed vacationing in the Outer Banks, N.C. and Florida with his family.
Rusty was united in marriage to Trish (Agresto) Bowman. They shared a loving and adventurous 53 years together.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his two daughters, Rosa Bowman of Egg Harbor Township, N.J., and Bianca Bowman and husband, Sean Dougherty, of Washington, D.C.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Sherry Ann Jones.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater. Photos and written memories will be welcome for the collection box.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or at https://tinyurl.com/55vwhpmd.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.