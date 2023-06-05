Vicki Lynn Fitzwater Wackett, 57, of Timberville, died June 2, 2023. She was born Jan. 14, 1966, in Bergton to the late Gary and Della Barb Fitzwater.
Vicki worked as a department manager at the Walmart Distribution Center in Mount Crawford. Her family and her work family were her life.
On Oct. 12, 1985, she married Edward Wackett, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Ashley Wackett and companion, Travis; grandsons, Mason Edwards and Grayson Thompson; special aunt, Kathy Campbell and husband, Mark; and numerous in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Tyler Wackett.
Pastor Kevin Gerber will conduct a memorial service 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 12, at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway.
Her body was cremated.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.