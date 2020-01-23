Vickie Ann Lantz Madison
Vickie Ann Lantz Madison, 59, of Stanley, passed away Jan. 22, 2020, at her home.
Vickie was born in Keezletown March 17, 1960, and was the daughter of Clariene (Morris) Harrison of Hampton and the late Hyldren “Doc” Lantz.
The family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. The funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Brad Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in the Keezletown Cemetery in Keezletown.
Donations may be made to her son, Stephen Lahocki, 216 Aylor Grubbs Ave., Stanley, VA 22851.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
