Vickie Carol Wood Tobin
A memorial service for Vickie Carol Wood Tobin, 65, of Luray, will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at the Morning Star Lutheran Church in Luray. A meal will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Luray Volunteer Fire Department, 1 Firehouse Lane, Luray, VA 22825.
