Vickie Elaine Knight Hartman, 62, a resident of Dayton, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Alleghany Regional Hospital.
Mrs. Hartman was born Jan. 3, 1959, in Rockingham to Evelyn Daisy Lambert Knight and the late Jesse Bernard Knight.
She loved babysitting, raising her grandchildren, helping her family and friends, and her dogs. She was a member of Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene.
Mrs. Hartman is survived by her husband, Allen R. “Larry” Hartman; children, Tony A. Hartman of Bridgewater, Julie D. Offenbacker and husband, Bobby Jr., of Dayton, Sherry D.C. Smith of Harrisonburg and Tammy L. Evans and husband, Todd Sr., of Dayton; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her father, Mrs. Hartman was preceded in death by a son, Jeremy Hartman, and a granddaughter, Beonca P. Smith.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the funeral home.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at Clover Hill Cemetery with Pastor Billy Curry and Justin Myers officiating.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
