Vickie Lynn Caldwell Miller, 45, of Fulks Run, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
She was born Feb. 18, 1977, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Robert and Judy A. Dorman Caldwell.
Vickie was a homemaker and loved cooking and animals. She attended Peake Pentecostal Church and Mt. Clinton Church of God.
On June 24, 2016, she married Eric D. Miller, who survives.
Also surviving are her sisters, Cindy Caldwell and companion, Stacey Winegard, and Mary Christmas and Ryan Caldwell; her brother, Noah Caldwell, all of Rockingham; one niece, Ciara Christmas; and two nephews, Dylan Caldwell and Bradley Miller.
The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. today (Friday, May 27, 2022) at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Warner and Pastor Michael Fallin officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Clinton Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or online at www.diabetes.org.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
