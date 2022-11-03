Vickie Lynne Gibson, 62, of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. Vickie was born June 7, 1960, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of Charlotte Garber Gibson and the late John Edward Gibson Sr.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Jeff Snyder.
She was a graduate of Montevideo High School and Blue Ridge Community College. Vickie was a member of the Bridgewater United Methodist Church and loved Smileys Ice Cream, playing cards and vacations to the Outer Banks with family. She retired from Dining Services at Sunnyside Retirement Community after 45 years of service.
Vickie is survived by a brother, John E. Gibson Jr. and wife, Elizabeth; a sister, Brenda Snyder; special niece, Nina Williamson and husband, Scott; nieces, Lucretia Snyder and Vanessa Snyder; and great-nieces and nephews, Lillian Nicholson, Mackenzie Snyder, Wesley Nicholson, Kyle Nicholson, Trevor Williamson, Tyler Williamson and Mason Snyder.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with the Rev. Mary Dadisman and the Rev. Stephen Creech officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.