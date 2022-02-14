Vickie Wyant Smith, 64, of Elkton, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Vickie was a daughter of the late Lynwood Wyant and Evelyn “Bonnie” Wyant, who survives. In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Calvin Wyant and Johnny Wyant; uncle, Winston “Willie” Meadows; special uncle and aunt, Dorman and Evelyn Williams.
Vickie worked many years in local sewing factories before earning her two-year degree and becoming a CNA. She was an avid crafter and had a special talent for crocheting baby blankets. Some of her hobbies included listening to rock music, attending concerts, family dinners, tattoos and Harleys. She loved her dogs and was especially fond of her bird, “Nikki.” Vickie had a strong love for family and Jesus. She was a free spirit with a heart of gold who had immense strength, fearlessness, selflessness and was always beyond generous.
She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Dwight Anthony Smith; daughters, Jessica Herring and husband, Craig, and Miranda Knight and husband, Glenn; sister, Alison Wyant Dean and husband, Bradley; grandchildren, Tehya Hensley and fiancé, Caleb Donitzen, Cameron Lam, Alston Knight, Cole Phillips, Stone Knight, and Breanna Phillips. Also surviving are many other special people who knew her as “Grandma Vickie” and will miss her dearly.
The family will receive friends at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
A funeral service will be conducted at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, with longtime family friend Brook Johnson officiating. The interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hahn Cancer Center, 2008 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
