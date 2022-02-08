Vicky Lynn Dean Hensley, 63, of Elkton, passed away Feb. 5, 2022, at her home from complications of kidney failure. Vicky was born Aug. 7, 1958, in Harrisonburg, and was the daughter of Lois Comer Herring of Elkton and the late Delmer Dean. Including her dad, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Amy Jo Hensley; a brother, Gary Lee “Pumpkin” Dean; and a sister and her husband, Debra and Jerry Meadows.
Vicky grew up in Elkton and attended Assembly of God Church in Shenandoah. She was a wonderful cook who enjoyed gardening and taking pictures. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren, and she cherished the times that she spent with them. She was an operator at Genie for 15 years. She was a devoted wife, an amazing mother and Nanny to Trinity and Connor, and she will be missed by all those who loved her.
Besides her mom, she is survived by her husband, Brent Hensley; sons, Chris Hensley and fiancée, Jennifer McDonald, of Elkton and Wes Hensley of Elkton; stepfather, George Herring; twin brother, Ricky Dean and wife, Kelly, of McGaheysville; brother-in-law, Lowell Hensley and wife, Pat, of Elkton; grandchildren, Trinity Hensley, Connor Hensley, Kallie McDonald; and a number of nieces and nephews; numerous friends and extended family.
The family will receive friends Wednesday 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg.
Pastor Carter Dean will conduct a graveside service 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Shenandoah Assembly of God, 311 Comertown Road, Shenandoah, VA 22849
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.