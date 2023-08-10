Victoria Ann O’Sullivan (Roudabush), 67, of Shenandoah, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, after a very long illness at Page Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. O’Sullivan was born March 3, 1956, in Page County and was a daughter of the late Homer Sullivan and Ethel “Campbell” Sullivan.
Victoria retired from Walmart as a sales associate for over 20 years and previously worked at Rays Diner for many years.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Doug Roudabush; daughter, Angel Phillips and husband, Heath; son, Douglas Scott and partner, Kim Judd; sister, Jean Turner; special niece; grandchildren, Chance Wright and wife, Kaylin, Logan Roudabush, Cole Wright, Damon Roudabush, Brooks Phillips, Camden Phillips, Caleb Roudabush and Hadlei Roudabush; and great-grandchildren, Amarillis Roudabush and Zane Wright.
Per her wishes, there will be no formal service.
In lieu, you may donate to the Page County Animal Shelter, 1261 Goodrich Road, Stanley, VA 22851.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
