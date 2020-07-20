Victoria Cubbage Bryant
Victoria Cubbage Bryant, 66, of Elkton, Va., received her wings and shouted into Heaven on Friday, July 17, 2020. She was born Oct. 30, 1953, and was a daughter of the late Paulene Davis Cubbage and George Cubbage.
She attended Elkton High School and went on to work for Prince William County school system as a bus driver and as a transit driver for the county. Her last employment was as a bus driver for handicapped students in Augusta County. Her early retirement was brought on by medical concerns in 2010.
She enjoyed children and could often be found playing a game of ball or teaching kids how to fish at her nephew’s pond. She also enjoyed reading the Bible and was not ashamed to praise GOD. She attended Grace Fellowship in Shenandoah for many years.
Her surviving family include a son, Shannon Cubbage; grandchildren, Makayla Foley, Isabelle Cubbage, Isaac Cubbage and Aiden Cubbage; brothers, Charles Cubbage, Chris Cubbage and Leroy Davis; sisters, Vonisa Washington, Bernice Mouberry, Renetta McKinney and Nerita Dandridge; numerous nieces and nephews as well as extended family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Fay Falls.
The funeral will be held Friday, July 24, at 2 p.m. at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton with pastors Wayne Comer and Andre King officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mt. Sinai Cemetery in Elkton.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
