Victoria Elaine Ford
On March 14, 2020, the angels rejoiced when Victoria Elaine Ford, 71, of Grottoes, was called home after her battle with cancer. She was born in Rockingham County on Aug. 29, 1948, and was a daughter of the late Frederick Lee and Minnie Elizabeth (Hutchens) Morris.
Mrs. Ford had worked at Hollister and had her own business, Elaine’s Cleaning Service.
She was united in marriage to James Edward Ford on Sept. 24, 1988, who survives.
Elaine enjoyed cooking and baking her homemade dishes, gardening, making flower arrangements, spending time with her family and shopping with her daughter. She was a giver of her time and talents to help her family keep traditions alive.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her daughter, Lisa Michele Nobles, of Staunton; three sisters, Jennifer Christine Simmers and husband, Carlton, and Roberta Carla Reardon, all of Grottoes, and Freda Elizabeth Fleisher of Churchville; two brothers, Frederick Lee Morris Jr. and wife, Dianne, and Christopher Allen Morris and wife, Julie, all of Grottoes. She is also survived by god-grandchildren, John, Eislee and Easton Clifton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Dawn Denise Morris.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
