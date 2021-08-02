Victoria Marie “Vicki” Christian, 40, of Grottoes, Va., passed away July 29, 2021, in Baltimore, Md. She was born Feb. 6, 1981, in Neu-Ulm, Germany.
Vicki graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy, Ogdensburg, N.Y., and attended St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y. She completed her phlebotomy training at American National University in Harrisonburg, Va., where she later taught. Vicki was employed with the University Health Center at James Madison University. In her spare time, she enjoyed being outside and spending time with her son.
Surviving are her mother and stepfather, Renee and Bill Flynn of East Dublin, Ga.; her son, William Michael Christian; a brother, Michael Sharpe of Tampa, Fla.; and William’s father, Joseph Christian of Grottoes. Also surviving are numerous extended family members and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Interment will be private.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.