Victoria Young Devier
Victoria Young Devier, 94, of Manassas, Va., passed away Aug. 17, 2020, at her home. She was born July 8, 1926, daughter of the late Ledora Ferguson and James Earl Young. Victoria was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, James Robert Devier.
She is survived by her son, Jon and his wife, Cindy; grandson, Seth, and great-granddaughter, Norah, and sister, Harris V. London. She was the beloved aunt of Sherri, Karen (Scot), Craig, and Lenny (Andrea); great-aunt of Trisha (Marshall), Melissa (Rob), Aimee (Erick), Elizabeth (Ben), Angela, Lindsay, Dylan and Jordan; six great-great-nieces; seven great-great-nephews; one great-great-great-nephew and one great-great-great- niece.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Cunningham-Turch Funeral Home, 811 Cameron St., Alexandria, Va.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Mt. Comfort Cemetery, 6600 S. Kings Highway, Alexandria, Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Lymphoma Research Foundation, or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
