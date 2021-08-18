Vincent J. Senko, 71, of Harrisonburg, Va., formerly of Bethel Park, Pa., passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born Aug. 16, 1949, in McKeesport, Pa., to the late John F. and Mary Bartko Senko. Father of Annette (Matt) Fornadel of Harrisonburg, Va., and Robert (Carla) Senko of Aliquippa, Pa. Brother of Mary Ann Jakicic of Bethel Park, Pa.; Margaret Thomas of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; and Helen Martin of Lake City, Pa. Also survived by five grandchildren: Abigail Fornadel, Addison Fornadel, Arrington Fornadel, Gianna Philips and Elena Philips and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home, Harrisonburg. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be private in Woodbine Cemetery, Harrisonburg, Va.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Massanutten Regional Library as Vince was a great lover of books and knowledge and a frequent patron of the library. https://mrlib.org/get-involved/donate.html.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
