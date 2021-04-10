Vincent Junior ‘Buddy’ Comer
Vincent Junior “Buddy” Comer, 79, of Shenandoah, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his home. He was born Sept. 7, 1941, in Shenandoah, and was the son of the late Harry Jack and O. Pearl Lucas Comer.
On Aug. 7, 1965, he married Lois Jeanne Phillips, who preceded him in death on Sept. 13, 2009.
For many, Buddy was best known for his officiating and umpiring up and down the valley for over 50 years. He refereed and umpired over 50 state semi-final and final contests in various sports including basketball, baseball and softball. In 2001, he was inducted into the Virginia High School League Hall of Fame as a contributor for his work as a coach and as an official. In 2003, he was inducted into the Bridgewater College Hall of Fame.
Coach Comer’s career in coaching and athletics spanned almost 50 years. His first coaching job was as the junior varsity basketball coach at Shenandoah High School in 1961. In 1962, he along with his brother Wayne, signed professional baseball contracts with the Washington Senators. After returning to Bridgewater College and graduating in 1965, he was named the head boys basketball coach at Page County High School; a position he held until 1969. He then moved to Albemarle High School and became the assistant boys basketball and head track coach. In 1970, he moved to Luray High School, where he held the title of head boys basketball coach and in 1971 won the state Group A basketball championship, defeating Thomas Walker 62-49 in the final game. In 1971, he moved to Bridgewater College, where he served as head baseball coach for one year. In 1972, he moved back to Page County as head boys basketball coach until 1975 when he moved in administration. In 1980, he moved to Spotswood High School, where he became the first Director of Athletics in school history. In 1981, he moved back to Page County High School to become the head football coach and boys track coach. He held the position of head football coach until 1995 and is the all-time winningest coach in school history. In 2001, he won the state Group A boys track championship and he retired from coaching in 2008. He held many honors and was named coach of the year on many different occasions at the district, regional and state levels.
Outside of athletics, Buddy was an active member at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Shenandoah and was a long-time President and board member of the Shenandoah High School Alumni Association; a position he treasured. He was also a beloved “Pop Pop” to his five grandchildren, whom he cherished.
He never met a stranger and the thousand of stories he told will continue his legacy forever.
Surviving are a son, Mark Vincent Comer and wife, Andrea, of Shenandoah; daughters, Lori Comer Morris and husband, Randy, and Laney Comer Dallas and husband, Randy, all of Shenandoah; a brother, Harry “Wayne” Comer and wife, Joyce, of Shenandoah; two sisters, Joyce Shifflett and Gloria Austin and husband, Larry, all of Shenandoah; five grandchildren, Aaron David Painter, Camaron Elizabeth Painter, Bailey Blair Dallas, Leah Paige Dallas, and Benjamin Mark Comer, and four nephews, Timmy, Paul, and Shaun Comer and Derrick Austin.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Page County High School, with Pastor Duane Painter and Pastor Tarja Stevenson officiating. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
A private interment will be at Mt. Lebanon Church Cemetery in Comertown.
Memorial contributions may be made the Shenandoah Alumni Association, c/o Joyce Morris, 509 10th Street, Shenandoah, VA 22849, or the Lois Jean Comer Memorial Fund, c/o Pioneer Bank, 511 S. 3rd Street, Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
