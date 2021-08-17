Vincent R. King Jr., of Keezletown, passed away July 23, 2021. He was born in New York City on April 4, 1953.
Vinny was a kind soul who took great pride in his family and work. He was an avid hiker, pizza connoisseur, and beer enthusiast. Vinny's spirit spread to his community through the buildings and projects he designed and built. Many have been graced with his talents, and all have been entertained by his quick wit. When he wasn't with family or woodworking, he spent his time traveling and reading books. He thrived on knowledge and learning.
He is survived by his wife, Jude and their children, Leah, Christopher, Madeline, and Grace, along with their significant others and grandchildren, Madison, Owen, Magnolia, Miles, Maya, Lily, and Lucca. He is also survived by his siblings, Arlene, Patty, Michael, Thomas, James, Maria, and Jeanette; along with their significant others and many nieces, nephews, and grand-nephews.
He is resting in peace with his parents, Vincent, Catherine, and sister, Cathy.
Funeral services are being held privately by the family next month in the foothills of the Massanutten mountain.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
