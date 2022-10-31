Viola Elizabeth Grogg, 82, of Harrisonburg and Mount Solon, passed away on Oct. 25, 2022, with her daughters, Brenda and Linda, and grandchildren, Madison and Dylan, by her side.
She was born on June 18, 1940, in Sugar Grove, W.Va., to Bettie Margaret Losh, who preceded her in death.
Viola lived most of her young life in the Sugar Grove, W.Va. area, moving to their home on West Water Street in Harrisonburg, where the children were reared. Most recently, she resided in Mount Solon with her daughter, Michelle. She was a member of the St. Michael’s Lutheran Church in Sugar Grove, W.Va.
Viola devoted her entire work life to retail management and worked as a manager at Grants/Roses Department Store and later as a manager of Toys R Us in Harrisonburg, where she retired. Viola had a caring heart towards others and was always first to ask anyone how they were doing.
Viola is survived by her eight children, Gary Wayne Grogg of Dayton, Delores Yvonne Creel (Chuck) of New Bern, N.C., Michael Lee Grogg (Cathy) of Harrisonburg, Joe Kelly Grogg (Angie) of Grottoes, Michelle Rene Gagnon (Corey) of Mount Solon, Gina Dawn Grogg of Arizona, Linda Faye Walters of Woodstock, and Brenda Kaye Grogg (John Queen) of Harrisonburg. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Curtis Creel, Trevor Grogg, Preston Grogg, Austin Grogg, Lydia Grogg, Julia Grogg, Elijah Grogg, McKinlee Leap, Branson Leap, Brianna Coffman, Dylan Grogg and Madison Grogg; and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mount Solon Fire and Rescue Squad, 86 Emmanuel Church Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
