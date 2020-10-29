Viola M. Crawford Dixon, 88, of New Market, passed peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Life Care Center in New Market. Services will be held at a later date.
She was born Dec. 15, 1931, in North Carolina. She was a former manager at Massanutten Apartments in Stanley and a member of Stanley United Methodist Church and a founding member of the Luray Women of the Moose.
Viola is survived by her husband, Paul A. Dixon of New Market; son, Larry W. Crawford (Michelle) of Montross; stepdaughters, Jeanette Y. Crawford and Alicia K. Dixon; stepsons, Carson Crawford and K. Gregory Dixon (Jill); brother, William F. Jenkins (Lavelle) of Winter Haven, Fla.; sister, Mary Keaton (Mel) of Laurel, Md.; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Viola was predeceased by her parents, William T. Jenkins and Ethel Jenkins; sons, Michael E. McKenna, Richard McKenna and Bill Ray Crawford; daughter, Joy Lynn Crawford and stepdaughter, Paula Louise Dixon.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences may be made at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
