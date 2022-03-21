Viola Stultz Branner, 92, of Timberville, died March 20, 2022 at Timberview Crossing in Timberville.
She was born June 30, 1929 in Mathias, WV and was a daughter of the late Loy and Sadie Dispanet Stultz.
She was a homemaker and member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Bergton.
On December 19, 1953 she married Charles Elwood Branner, who preceded her in death on June 16, 1997.
Surviving are three sons; Gary Branner, of Timberville, David Branner, of Timberville, Tommy Branner and wife Kim, of Broadway, one daughter; Ellen Branner, of Timberville, two grandchildren; Zach Wilkins, of Broadway, Charlie Branner, of Radford, and one brother; Ruel Stultz, of Mathias, WV.
She was preceded in death by two sisters; Theda Wintermoyer, Wilma Jenkins, and a brother; Owen Guy Stultz.
Pastor Bernie Fuska will conduct a graveside service Thursday 2 PM at Timberville Cemetery. Friends may view and sign a guestbook Wednesday from 9 AM- 7 PM at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 17543 Bergton Rd., Bergton, VA 22811.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
